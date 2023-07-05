Love & Other Biblical Drugs #32: Eternal Regret For Women Who Don't Make Love To Their Husbands......

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There can be no love between a man and a woman without following two simple rules: #1 A women's body does not belong to her but rather to her husband; & #2 A man's body does not belong to him but rather to his wife. Through This, women can receive eternal life and be redeemed from the original fall in the garden. And man can become a holy being and love God for an eternity...