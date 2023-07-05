BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Love & Other Biblical Drugs #32: Eternal Regret For Women Who Don't Make Love To Their Husbands......
Golgotha's144,000
23 views • 07/05/2023

     There can be no love between a man and a woman without following two simple rules: #1 A women's body does not belong to her but rather to her husband; & #2 A man's body does not belong to him but rather to his wife. Through This, women can receive eternal life and be redeemed from the original fall in the garden. And man can become a holy being and love God for an eternity...

Keywords
eternal lifesexmarriageredemptionbreast feeding coupleslove and other biblical drugs
