DaQuawn Bruce: Uplifting Black and Brown Communities Through Conservative Values

While communities of color do experience disadvantages, it often happens for cultural and economic reasons and not because of racism. Breaking up with the culture of dependency and inspiring self-reliance and entrepreneurship while rebuilding nuclear family are important parts of the mission of Concerned Communities for America (www.concerned.community), as explained by the organization’s executive director, DaQuawn Bruce. As a conservative Chicagoan, Mr. Bruce expressed his delight with disgraced mayor Lori Lightfoot losing the mayoral elections.

On March 1–4, The New American is attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C

