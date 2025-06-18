BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Be Haters of Evil❗
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
307 followers
14 views • 2 months ago

As Christians, we are to emulate Jesus and nurture godly characteristics in our lives. One characteristic that isn’t talked about often is being a hater of evil. Instead of tolerating or ignoring the wickedness of this world, we are called to stand up and oppose it. Learn more from Pastor Jack Hibbs in today’s episode of Real Life.

Original Source: https://youtu.be/nWHz07UuE0E?feature=shared

Keywords
godjesusentertainmentchristianityreligionfaithamerican patriots for god and countrytheologychristian teachingsbible teachingsjack hibbstrending videosreal life with jack hibbsbe haters of evil
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

05:16Be Haters of Evil Sermon by Pastor Jack Hibbs

21:10The Last Days - Turn to Jesus NOW

21:29American Patriots for God and Country Outro

