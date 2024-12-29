HYMN: MY FAITH HAS FOUND A RESTING PLACE (NO OTHER PLEA)

For We Who Have Believed Do Enter That Rest. Hebrews 4:3

My faith has found a resting place, not in device or creed; I trust the ever-living GOD, His wounds for me shall plead.

Refrain

I need no other argument, I need no other plea, it is enough that Jesus died, and that He died for me.

Enough for me that Jesus saves, this ends my fear and doubt; A sinful soul I come to Him, He’ll never cast me out.

Refrain

My heart is leaning on the Word, the living Word of God, Salvation by my Savior’s name, Salvation through His blood.

Refrain

My great physician heals the sick, the lost He came to save; For me His precious blood He shed, for me His life He gave.

Refrain

AMEN!

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Words:

Eliza E. Hewitt, in Songs of Joy and Gladness, No. 2 (Boston, Massachusetts & Chicago, Illinois: McDonald & Gill, 1890).

Some hymnals give the author as Lidie H. Edmunds, Hewitt’s pseudonym.

Music:

Landås André E. M. Grétry (1741–1813). Arranged by William J. Kirkpatrick (1838–1921)

****

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

