Tachyon Energy Harmonizes

This video explains how Tachyon Energy connects with Zero Point Energy to deliver harmonizing energy to those who come in contact with it. We are guardians of a Tachyon Chamber in Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. It was the first one in Canada but just by a day. Cobra Resistance came to our home and set the Chamber up for us. It is available for use by appointment, which you can arrange for through this email: [email protected]
The video has been said to clearly explain how this energy works. Everyone has a different experience with the Chamber. It is a unique wellness modality not to be mistaken for a med bed.