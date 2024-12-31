BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Happy New Year America and Onward to a Future of Freedom and Prosperity
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • 6 months ago

As we step into 2025, let's carry forward the optimism and determination that define the American spirit. It's a new year to strengthen our commitment to freedom and liberty, not just in words but through action. Let's make this year about getting back on track, with a focus on practical steps that will lead us towards a brighter, more prosperous future. Here's to a year where we work together to reaffirm what America stands for. Happy New Year, let's make it a year of positive change!

#HappyNewYearAmerica #FreedomFirst #Liberty2025 #AmericaForward #NewYearNewPath

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy