To file or not file a 1040 income tax return, which is SAFER? (Short)
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
45 views • 8 months ago

Your accountant, CPA, or tax attorney, along with various media sources, often emphasize that filing a 1040 tax return with the IRS is the safest route. They suggest that failing to file could lead to severe consequences such as imprisonment, seizure of your bank accounts, paycheck, and property. This has led many to believe that submitting an IRS Form 1040 is the best way to steer clear of legal issues with the IRS. But is this really the case?

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will delve into the risks and benefits of filing 1040 income tax returns versus opting not to file. Join us to explore these crucial issues to make informed decisions on whether you should or should not file any 1040 tax forms, bringing peace of mind to protect your money, belongings, and freedom from IRS attacks.

infowarsincome taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
