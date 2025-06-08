BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Ask the Embarrassing for YOU!
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
216 views • 3 months ago

Don't Drink Your Pee! Looking right at you, Jonathan Otto.  He thinks because an NIH funded study says there's a unique type of stem cell in your kidney waste slurry we call pee, that everyone should drink it!  What he fails to recognize, which makes him a fake Christian, is the innate wisdom of the body.  If it's in the pee, it's waste and toxins, or it's something that wasn't quite right that your body got rid of. So let's say there are "unique stem cells" in there.  They're unique because they effed up in some way and Otto is convincing people to put that back into your body again along with all the waste and contaminants your body is trying to rid itself of to maintain balance.  He is an allopathically minded atheist in reality with no respect for the principles of Naturopathy.  That is that the body knows how to fix itself, wants to fix itself, is fixing itself all of the damn time, and when you provide the body the essential nutrients it needs it can perform this function with great efficacy and efficiency.

