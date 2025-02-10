BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 LA Fire Bombshell: Alex Jones & Elon Musk’s Prediction That Gavin Newsom Would Steal Homeowners’ Property and Build UN-Backed 15-Minute City High-Rises Has Come True
7 months ago

🚨 LA Fire Bombshell: Alex Jones & Elon Musk’s Prediction That Gavin Newsom Would Steal Homeowners’ Property and Build UN-Backed 15-Minute City High-Rises Has Come True

Governor Gavin Newsom has officially announced a plan to steal everyone’s property, as well as the federal aid money, and build a nightmare UN smart city on its ashes.

In the report below, Alex Jones officially asks President Trump to launch a federal criminal investigation against this insane power grab and protect the people of California from the psychotic leftist death cult.

