James Monroe 1887, The Dreamer’s Teacher and Oneirocritica - Excerpts

The Dreamer’s Teacher and Oneirocritica, by James Monroe, 1887.

To view this video transcript and view and download his book https://shannacurry.com/dream-journey/dream-literature/#james-monroe-excerpts

To view these videos in a methodical order, read the transcripts or search what you dreamt about https://shannacurry.com/dreams/

Email: [email protected]

Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/ your donations are appreciated.

In Lak’ech