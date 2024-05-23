James Monroe 1887, The Dreamer’s Teacher and Oneirocritica - Excerpts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dreamer’s Teacher and Oneirocritica, by James Monroe, 1887.
To view this video transcript and view and download his book https://shannacurry.com/dream-journey/dream-literature/#james-monroe-excerpts
To view these videos in a methodical order, read the transcripts or search what you dreamt about https://shannacurry.com/dreams/
Email: [email protected]
Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/ your donations are appreciated.
In Lak’ech