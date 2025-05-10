BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Hotez Is Expecting BATS & Another Coronavirus In The Next Few Years
alltheworldsastage
1059 followers
72 views • 4 months ago

Dr. Hotez Is Expecting BATS & Another Coronavirus In The Next Few Years

FreeThinker Fitness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmDnGZV-Jyw


Dr. Hotez Is Expecting Another Coronavirus In The Next Few Years


5-5-25

Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD

https://grabien.com/story?id=526158


NOW SCARING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny0dKNujmx4&t


Attack at the Campsite | Nightwing (1979) | Now Scaring


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079631/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_1


A colony of vampire bats terrorize a small Indian community in New Mexico. Standard "Nature goes berserk" plot takes a twist toward the end when supernatural forces are discovered working through the bats

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipclownworldwhofreespeechmandatesmasksagenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19plandemicfilmyourhospitalemptyhospitalsoperationwarpspeedcurfewsthegreatresetdancingnursescovidmandatesvaccinemandatestiktoknursesthenewnormaloverwhelmedhospitals
