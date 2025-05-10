© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Hotez Is Expecting BATS & Another Coronavirus In The Next Few Years
FreeThinker Fitness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmDnGZV-Jyw
Dr. Hotez Is Expecting Another Coronavirus In The Next Few Years
5-5-25
Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD
https://grabien.com/story?id=526158
NOW SCARING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny0dKNujmx4&t
Attack at the Campsite | Nightwing (1979) | Now Scaring
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0079631/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_1
A colony of vampire bats terrorize a small Indian community in New Mexico. Standard "Nature goes berserk" plot takes a twist toward the end when supernatural forces are discovered working through the bats