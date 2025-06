10 DAYS OF TRIBULATION ON THE WAY!

THIS UNIQUE VIDEO WILL SHOW YOU WHERE HUMANITY IS BIBLICALLY IN THESE END TIMES OF OURS. IT'S MY OPINION WE'RE ALREADY IN THE 7 YEAR TRIBULATION. IF YOU'VE NEVER RESEARCHED BIBLICAL PROPHECY THEN THIS IS THE VIDEO FOR YOU. IT'S TIME YOU OPEN YOUR EYES AND REALIZE THERE'S ONLY 2 CHOICES IN THIS LIFE. YOU EITHER SERVE SATAN OR ALMIGHTY GOD. THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS AN ATHEIST! THOSE WHO CLAIM THIS HAVE NEVER RESEARCHED THE SCRIPTURES. ALL ANCIENT CIVILIZATIONS BELIEVED IN HEAVEN & HELL. THEY ALSO BELIEVED THE CREATOR CONTROLLED ALL AND IT DIDN'T MATTER IF YOU BELIEVE THIS OR NOT. THE OCCULT ELITE ARE FOLLOWING BIBLICAL PROPHECY TO THE LETTER OF THE LAW. THEY TURN TRUTH UP SAIDE DOWN TO DECEIVE HUMANITY. IF YOU TRULY CARE ABOUT WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEAR FUTURE YOU NEED TO FOLLOW THIS VIDEO CLOSELY AND BY ALL MEANS SEND IT TO EVERYONE NOW...