The Hate Mongers Among Us [2010 - Jeff Gates]
divideetimpera
divideetimpera
28 followers
0
1 view • 02/23/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxnbngV_zOg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruLV7aZElcs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDsHWL5Gk0I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cj5rBluO7bY

https://dissidentvoice.org/2010/09/the-hate-mongers-among-us


Hate is a harsh word. As the counterpoint to love, hate reigns supreme among those emotions that the faith traditions seek to expunge from the human heart.

Hate,we’re told, is the face of evil seen in plumes of smoke and ash on 911. Yet hate also serves a purpose for those adept at catalyzing conflicts.

In the aftermath of that horrific event, hate, we’re assured,is a desired emotional state. Yet induced hate led us into two unwinnable wars. Hate may yet take us into Iran. Or Pakistan.

That hate is also bankrupting us both financially and psychologically.

This 4-part series identifies those who induce us to hate—and describes how.

Keywords
politicscorruptionisraelreligiongovernmenthate
