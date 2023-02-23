The Hate Mongers Among Us [2010 - Jeff Gates]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxnbngV_zOg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruLV7aZElcs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDsHWL5Gk0I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cj5rBluO7bY
https://dissidentvoice.org/2010/09/the-hate-mongers-among-us
Hate is a harsh word. As the counterpoint to love, hate reigns supreme among those emotions that the faith traditions seek to expunge from the human heart.
Hate,we’re told, is the face of evil seen in plumes of smoke and ash on 911. Yet hate also serves a purpose for those adept at catalyzing conflicts.
In the aftermath of that horrific event, hate, we’re assured,is a desired emotional state. Yet induced hate led us into two unwinnable wars. Hate may yet take us into Iran. Or Pakistan.
That hate is also bankrupting us both financially and psychologically.
This 4-part series identifies those who induce us to hate—and describes how.