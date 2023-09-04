BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP Economic Ticking Time Bomb
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
41 views • 09/04/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2psu13aa33

MATTA OF FACT 8.31.23 at 2pm: The CCP Economic Ticking Time Bomb

在中国能够开展业务的先决条件，是必须和中共“自己人”，就是盗国贼家族的太子党和亲戚们建立起良好的关系，他们保证你会变得富有。因为你可以得到各种各样的通道，帮助盗国贼赚钱的同时，获得丰厚的佣金。

The prerequisite for doing business in China is to establish a good relationship with the "insiders" of the CCP, that is, the princelings and relatives of the kleptocratic family. They guarantee that you will become rich. Because you can get a variety of channels, and while helping the kleptocrats make money around the world, and get paid with generous commissions.


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
