© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2psu13aa33
MATTA OF FACT 8.31.23 at 2pm: The CCP Economic Ticking Time Bomb
在中国能够开展业务的先决条件，是必须和中共“自己人”，就是盗国贼家族的太子党和亲戚们建立起良好的关系，他们保证你会变得富有。因为你可以得到各种各样的通道，帮助盗国贼赚钱的同时，获得丰厚的佣金。
The prerequisite for doing business in China is to establish a good relationship with the "insiders" of the CCP, that is, the princelings and relatives of the kleptocratic family. They guarantee that you will become rich. Because you can get a variety of channels, and while helping the kleptocrats make money around the world, and get paid with generous commissions.