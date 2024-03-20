BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Turbo Force (1991, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 03/20/2024

Turbo Force is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Video System and Minakuchi Engineering, and published by Video System. It was only released in the arcades.

You take control of flying car with jet engines and energy weapons. Up to three players can play in co-op.

You have only a single main weapon in the game and no secondary weapons. Your weapon will be upgrade if you collect a P symbol, but will get weaker (I'm not sure do to overuse or simply time). You can upgrade/ recharge your weapon several times by collecting P symbols. Power-ups are reveiled by killing flashing enemies or destroying certain objects. The only other power-up is a lightning with a questionnaire. It will either trigger a shower of shots over the screen which will damage all enemies, or give you energy shields surrounding your ship for a time.

Keywords
shootemuparcade gamevideo systemminakuchi engineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy