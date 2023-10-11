© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian ambassador for the United Nations addressed the international community and asked them to take responsibility and step into the picture to put and end to the slaughter of the Palestian people and send urgent humanitarian aid to avoid a looming catastrophe, the Palestian National Authority is working for a cease fire and the reopening of the Egyptian border to allow humanitarian aid in the Gaza strip.