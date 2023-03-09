Man killed by VAXX walked a mile in Anti-Vaxxer clown shoes first

https://t.me/covidbc/10261

Raymond Allen Gill. Born February 1, 1962 in New Iberia Louisiana. Left this earth on February 28, 2023 in Fort Worth. He grew up in Texarkana and graduated from Texarkana Arkansas High School in 1980. A member of the Texas Society of Respiratory Care, he dedicated 20 years of his professional career to caring for others at Lincare, Harris Hospital and Accurate Medical before moving into a marketing and sales role.

in the 1990’s, Raymond extended his care for others in the LGBTQ community in the height of the AIDS Crisis. He would spend more that 30 years raising money and fighting for the rights of those impacted by AIDS. During his all volunteer activism and support for those in needs, he served as a leader and a board member of several LGBTQ Organizations - mostly through the Imperial Court de Fort Worth Arlington. Raymond was a beloved and respected leader and the LGBTQ community will forever feel his absence.

Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Foy Gill. He is survived by his companion of 34 years, Jerry Glazner of the home. His Mother, Mirlene Gill, of Texarkana, AR. Daughter, Kelly Middleton, Fort Worth. Granddaughters, Payton Byrd, Burleson, Bailey Steadman, Fort Worth. Brothers: Charles Gill (Libby), Joe Gill (Cindy) All of Texarkana. David Gill, Hooks TX and Kenneth Gill (Mary) Three Rivers MI. Sisters: Patricia Todd (John) Texarkana and Christina Snyder, New Boston TX

