Right On TARGET! Russia Destroyed NATO Underground Facilities In Kyiv and Two Ukrainian Factories!

On January 13, 2024, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, 6 Mig-31K Fighter Interceptors, 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, 7 Tu-22M3 bombers, 9 Su-35 fighter jets, and 8 Su-34 fighter bombers took part in this missile attack. In total, more than 40 missiles of various types were fired at military facilities located on the territory of Ukraine, ranging from the hypersonic missile Kinzhal to the cruise missile KH-101. Moreover, dozens of the latest jet-powered 'Geranium-3' kamikaze drones were also used during this missile attack...................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN