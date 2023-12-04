Gaza - The moment a special force from the Israeli occupation army Stormed Qalqilya this morning and engaged with Resistance Fighters

The moment a special force from the occupation army stormed Qalqilya this morning and was engaged resistance fighters.

“Since this morning until this moment, our mujahideen have targeted 5 tanks of the Israeli army and 5 personnel carriers in the eastern Gaza axis with Al-Yassin 105 missiles.

Also our fighters eliminate a number of enemy soldiers from zero distance in the Sheikh Radwan area and they return to their bases safely.”

— Al-Qassam Brigades






