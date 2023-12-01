Horrifying Moments! How One Ukrainian Brigade Blew Up 200 Russian Vehicles, 800 Troops In Avdiivka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Nov 30, 2023
Today, we dive deep into the remarkable tale of how one Ukrainian Brigade in Avdiivka not only withstood a massive Russian assault but managed to decimate 200 enemy vehicles. This is a saga of courage, strategy, and an unwavering commitment to defend their homeland.
Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, in awe of the 110th's heroism, chronicled their intense efforts. Manned trenches, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missile fire, and 24/7 drone operations were just a glimpse of their relentless commitment. In the first 13 days of fighting, the 110th Brigade achieved staggering numbers – destroying 200 Russian vehicles and eliminating 800 enemy soldiers.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IC5WKr9ROg