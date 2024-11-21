Are the 4 BEASTS in Revelation the same as Ezekiel #FourBeasts #Revelation #lion #calf #man #eagle

We compare the four beasts in Revelation 4 with those in Ezekiel 1. Both have lion, calf, man, and eagle faces, but there are key differences:





Revelation 4: The beasts have six wings and are stationary, worshipping God around His throne.

Ezekiel 1: The creatures have four wings and move in unison, following the Spirit of God.





For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/