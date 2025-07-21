Cℍ𝜜𝜯GPT INVOKES GENESIS 7ː13

395K views · 17K reactions | Never trust the water. | Ninjas Are Butterflies Podcast





10 And it came to pass after seven days, that the waters of the flood were upon the earth.





11 In the six hundredth year of Noah's life, in the second month, the seventeenth day of the month, the same day were all the fountains of the great deep broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.





12 And the rain was upon the earth forty days and forty nights.





13 In the selfsame day entered Noah, and Shem, and Ham, and Japheth, the sons of Noah, and Noah's wife, and the three wives of his sons with them, into the ark;





14 They, and every beast after his kind, and all the cattle after their kind, and every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth after his kind, and every fowl after his kind, every bird of every sort.





15 And they went in unto Noah into the ark, two and two of all flesh, wherein is the breath of life.





16 And they that went in, went in male and female of all flesh, as God had commanded him: and the Lord shut him in.





17 And the flood was forty days upon the earth; and the waters increased, and bare up the ark, and it was lift up above the earth.





18 And the waters prevailed, and were increased greatly upon the earth; and the ark went upon the face of the waters.





19 And the waters prevailed exceedingly upon the earth; and all the high hills, that were under the whole heaven, were covered.





