Existential Threats Galore, Plus How to Fight Back - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago

Between the border crisis, failing economy, rise of wokeness, and a dozen other existential threats facing America today, it's no longer time to prepare for a civil war. We may have Revolutionary War 2.0 in our future.

Keywords
economyillegal alienswokenessthe jd rucker show

