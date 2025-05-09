NEW STUDY LINKS COVID VACCINE TO FERTILITY DECLINE, MISCARRIAGE RISKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evidence from a new study challenges the CDC’s claim that COVID-19 vaccines pose no fertility risks. Del and Jefferey break down shocking findings, like Pfizer’s own data showing high concentrations of lipid nanoparticles in ovaries, rising miscarriage reports, and new research linking lower conception rates to vaccinated women, calling into question the safety of these shots for women who are pregnant or trying to conceive.