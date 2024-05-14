Discover Remote Viewing May 26th on Zoom with Birdie

Join Birdie on our Zoom with Preparing for ET Contact Meetup at

https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/events/300971502/





Birdie is a Renowned Psychic Spy and UFO Expert, for an Extraordinary Zoom Meeting!

Are you ready to explore the mysteries of psychic spying and UFOs? Meet Birdie, a celebrated remote viewer, beekeeper, digital forensic expert, and cryptocurrency guru. Birdie has used her remote viewing talents to solve missing persons cases, aid law enforcement, and predict major market shifts. She's also an avid UFO experiencer and leads the Albuquerque UFO/UAP Explorations, the most active UFO group in the United States.

What to Expect:





Discover Remote Viewing: Learn how Birdie mastered remote viewing after its declassification by the U.S. Government and how you might already possess these psychic spying skills.

Engage with UFO Topics: Discuss Birdie's ongoing UFO encounters and why she champions full disclosure.

Interactive Discussion: This is your chance to speak directly with Birdie. Prepare your questions and share your experiences!





One of our goals at University Galacticus is to remote view and bi-locate students onto the mothership to commune with the Greys and mantid ETs. See our webiste at https://universitygalacticus.org/https://universitygalacticus.org/





About the Albuquerque UFO/UAP Explorations Group: Hosting 5 – 10 events monthly, ranging from guest speakers and Zoom discussions to picnics and film showings, our group offers unparalleled opportunities to explore the unknown. The YouTube channel is at https://www.youtube.com/@abqufos and the Meetup is https://www.meetup.com/abqufos/

Join Us: Dive into a world where the extraordinary is ordinary. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or newly curious, there's something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn from one of the best in the field!