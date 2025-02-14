Nurse ripped in half & killed by VAXX poison induced CANCER (probable)

TikTok Star Bailey Hutchins Dead at 26. Feb 12, 2025 "TikTok star Bailey Hutchins has died, following her battle with colon cancer. She was 26. Her husband, Caden Hutchins, announced her death in a tribute on social media. Hutchins gained massive followings on TikTok and Instagram, where she documented her treatment journey and became an advocate for early cancer screenings."

She was a new nurse during the fake pandemic. Her nursing school, University of Central Florida, was a vaccine site and the students administered the poison shots to the faculty, staff and other students. The cancer center were she received her chemo, Moffitt, like 99.9% of the others, was and still is pushing vaccines; all of them, flu, covid, cancer vaccines. She first noticed constipation on January 1st, 2023. Boosters were given late 2022 for "first responders" like her. The doctors cut her in half because she didn't poop for a week. They said she had a tumor. Oops! No tumor, it was just "inflammation." Then later, they said oops again. It actually was cancer.

Rest in peace, Bailey Marie Mcbreen (Bailey Hutchins)

