20231114TUE ~iamken N7 There's Trouble & You Can See It
There is trouble and yes you can absolutely see it. Now is not the time for us to fight one another. Rather, we should be gathering our common thoughts on life and survival. The elite are making their move on humanity. As for our survival, It is now or never.
