Babylon is fallen: the Vatican’s roman catholic church killed and will kill God’s saints

"...superior papal authority and dominion is derived from the law of the Caesars." Lucius Ferraris, in "Prompta Bibliotheca Canonica, Juridica, Moralis, Theologica, Ascetica, Polemica, Rubristica, Historica", Volume V, article on "Papa, Article II", titled "Concerning the extent of Papal dignity, authority, or dominion and infallibility", #19, published in Petit-Montrouge (Paris) by J. P. Migne, 1858 edition.





Pope Pius IX, in his "Discorsi" (I., p. 253), said: "The Caesar who now addresses you, and to whom alone are obedience and fidelity due."





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more than one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed. One hundred and fifty thousand perished by the Inquisition in thirty years. Within the space of thirty-eight years after the edict of Charles V against the Protestants, fifty thousand persons were hanged, beheaded, or burned alive for heresy. Eighteen thousand more perished during the administration of the Duke of Alva in five and a half years."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





On August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by pre-arranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The pope rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome. ... We have heard ring out many times the very bells that called the Catholics together on that fatal night. They always sounded sweetly in our ears"--Western Watchman, Nov. 21, 1912 [Roman Catholic].





"The inquisitors...(declare) that the sign of a Vaudois (Waldenses of France, Sabbath keepers) deemed worthy of death, was that he followed Christ and sought to obey the commandments of God" - History of the Inquisition of the Middle Ages, H.C. Lea, Vol 1.





"Experience teaches that there is no other remedy for the evil, but to put heretics (Protestants) to death; for the (Romish) church proceeded gradually and tried every remedy: at first she merely excommunicated them; afterwards she added a fine; then she banished them; and finally she was constrained to put them to death." -Cardinal Bellarmine famous champion of Romanism cited by Schumucker p. 76





"The Catholic Church has persecuted ... when she thinks it is good to use physical force she will use it... Will the Catholic Church give bond that she will not persecute?... The Catholic Church gives no bonds for her good behaviour." -Western Watchman, Dec. 24, 1908





Mr. Raywood Frazier, in the booklet "Catholic Words and Actions," presents documentary proof of the intensive persecution of Protestants and non-Catholics in Colombia, South America, between 1949 and 1953. The Catholic Church had the support of the Colombian government in the destruction of many churches, and the liquidation of more than 1,000 documented cases -- some of whom were shot, drowned, or emasculated. He says there is evidence of over 60,000 killed. Pope Pius XII awarded the President of Colombia with one of the highest awards which the Church bestows, and praised Colombia for its example of the Catholic faith." (Pp. 59,60)





The rector of the Catholic Institute of Paris, H.M.A. Baudrillart, revealed the attitude of the church and her leaders toward persecution. "When confronted with heresy," he said, "she does not content herself with persuasion, arguments of an intellectual and moral order appear to her insufficient, and she has recourse to force, to corporal punishment, to torture." The Catholic Church, The Renaissance, and Protestantism, pp. 182-183





Jesuit oath: https://nla.gov.au/nla.obj-2478231803/view?partId=nla.obj-2478232434

Jesuit Extreme Oath of Induction, as recorded in Congressional Record of the U.S.A., House Bill 1523, Contested election case of Eugene C. Bonniwell, against Thos. S. Butler, Feb. 15, 1913, pp. 3215-3216.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.