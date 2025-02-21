When I See An Elephant Fly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Long before Karaoke came into vogue, our little group of friends would get together on a Saturday afternoon, after a fun day at our pistol range and drag out our bottles of our booze, get the old VHS video recorder out, and set up the lights and get into recording our favourite songs with our 'skilled' miming techniques.
These were wonderful days and fun was had by all. This video is from a private collection that we recorded which we family members cherish.
We never actually sang the songs, just mimed them, some with great results. We hope that you enjoy this.
