BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When I See An Elephant Fly
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 6 months ago

Long before Karaoke came into vogue, our little group of friends would get together on a Saturday afternoon, after a fun day at our pistol range and drag out our bottles of our booze, get the old VHS video recorder out, and set up the lights and get into recording our favourite songs with our 'skilled' miming techniques.

These were wonderful days and fun was had by all. This video is from a private collection that we recorded which we family members cherish.


We never actually sang the songs, just mimed them, some with great results. We hope that you enjoy this.



Copyright & Fair Use


Fair Use Notice:


The following video has been made using what may contain

copyrighted material. This video has been made for

entertainment purposes only and is not meant for monetary

purposes or monetary gain by the video's creator.

All rights to any copyrighted material that may appear in this video

remain the sole property of the Disney Corporation©, of which

the video creator has no connection.

Keywords
karaokehome entertainmentmiming
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy