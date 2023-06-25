⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (25 June 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(25 June 2023)





Part I (see Part II (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/8063))





▫️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued their attempts to launch an offensive in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions.





▫️ In Donetsk direction near Artyomovsk, the competent and courageous actions of the defending units of the Yug Group of Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas of Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Kurdyumovka, Yagodnoye, Zaliznyanskoye, and Dubovo-Vasilevka (Donetsk People's Republic) last night.





▫️ Another four Ukrainian attacks have been repelled close to Krasnogorovka, Avdeevka, Mariynka, and Pervomaiskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 430 Ukrainian troops, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised during the actions.





▫️ An ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces has repelled enemy attacks close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Karamazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️ Air strikes, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers engaged enemy units of the 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 15th Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard near Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️ Two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disabled close to the Serebryansky forestry.





▫️ The enemy has suffered losses of up to 130 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and two D-20 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours. Three Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.





▫️ Two attacks by the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade in the direction of Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region) were repelled by artillery and heavy flamethrowers of the Vostok Group of Forces in South Donetsk direction near the Vremevka salient during the day.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian troops repelled an attack by units of the 47th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





▫️ Moreover, Operational-Tactical and Ground-Attack aviation struck enemy manpower and hardware near Orekhov and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Total losses of the enemy in the past 24 hours in these directions have amounted to over 170 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Kushugum (Zaporozhye region).





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye Pervoye, Novomlynsk, Kotlyarovka, and Masyutovka (Kharkov region). Up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen and two pick-up trucks were eliminated.





◽️ In Kherson direction, over 50 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been eliminated during the day.





◽️ In addition, an ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade was destroyed near Kazatskoye (Kherson region).

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 108 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 137 areas during the day.





◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 60th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Ogurtsovo (Kharkov region).





▫️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted one Tochka-U tactical missile and one HIMARS MLRS projectile during the day.





◽️ Moreover, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic), Soledar, Bakhmutskoye, and Novopetrikovka(Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 444 airplanes and 240 helicopters, 4,779 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,348 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,131 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,228 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,179 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.