Quo Vadis

May 1, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for April 29, 2023.

My beloved children, I keep you in My Heart.

MY WORD IS URGENT!

Nourish the Faith and love for My Divine Son.

Feed the desire to remain in a state of Grace and to receive My Divine Son in the Sacrament of the Eucharist, previously prepared.

Be more of My Divine Son than of the mundane.

They know that sin overabounds in this generation that rejects what is not to their liking and how much their excessive debauchery limits them: without God, without values and without morality.

The value of the Gift of Life is hated by the Devil, so I ask you to stay alert.

The Devil hates the institution of the family, hates innocence and hates the human creature.

The Devil does not give up on his plans, he always continues forward to crush the children of God.

Dear children:

WHAT HAPPENS AT THIS MOMENT IS PLANNED BY THE DEMON TO CRUSH HUMANITY, TO STEAL SOULS AND THUS to LOSE THEM.

The Demon lashes out forcefully against the human creature, presenting a striking scene, although behind the curtain the real scene is a totally different one:

BEHIND THE SCENARIO THAT PRESENTS THEM IS CAPTIVITY, PAIN, SORROWING, TOTAL CONTROL, RENUNCIATION OF MY DIVINE SON, PERSECUTION AND WHATEVER EVIL THEY CAN IMAGINE. THE DEMON POSSESSES HIS LEGIONS WITH WHICH HE PURSUES THE HUMAN CREATURE.

Children, don't be afraid:

Who like God, no one like God!

THE DEMON WITH EVERYTHING I WANT TO MAKE THEM FEAR, HAS NO MORE POWER THAN GOD ALLOWS HIM and the freedom that each one allows him to take them and lead them to act and act against My Divine Son.

Do not be afraid, instead, strengthen the Faith, be convince yourself that God is the Almighty, the Almighty.

You must believe it without hesitation, you must maintain that Faith that the Devil can't if you don't want to.

The Devil flees from where the Holy Rosary prays and flees from the creatures that worship My Divine Son.

THEY BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF MY DIVINE SON.

CREATE, CREATE, CREATE!

Sons of My Divine Son, they have a half-fear.

If the Faith is true, strong, convinced and the creature is converted, it can be tempted, but not defeated.

That strengthened and unalterable Faith makes miracles possible; win the greatest battles no matter how strong they are.

I WILL CRUSH THE HEAD OF SATAN

TOGETHER WITH MY BELOVED Saint MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL AND THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS AND WITH YOU, CHILDREN.

THE CHURCH OF MY DIVINE SON WILL NEVER BE OVERCOME BY THE FORCES OF EVIL, ALTHOUGH it WILL BE TEMPTED.

Dearest children, the forces of nature act and will act against the human creature more intensely.

Earthquakes will be devastating in some countries around the Earth.

As a mother, I am protecting you, keep it in mind.

The star sun has changed its temperature, so the Earth will receive greater heat and greater storms that will reach the Earth and affect my children at the same time.

Pray My children, pray for the Faith to increase in each of you.

Pray My children, pray that the Faith may be strong in you.

Pray My children, pray that you do not fear, but strengthen yourselves in Divine Love.

Pray My children, pray and be fraternal with your neighbor.

Pray, my children, pray that you are not defeated with lies.

Pray, my children, pray for Mexico.

Pray, my children, pray for Chile and Ecuador.

Pray, my children, pray for Asia.

Pray My children, stay alert, war is not in oblivion.

Pray My children, pray, the disease I warned you will move quickly.

Beloved children of My Divine Son, this Mother loves you.

AS SOON AS THE MOMENT OF THE FULFILLMENT OF MY REVELATIONS APPROACHES, EVIL ATTACKS THE CHURCH OF MY DIVINE SON, BUT MY IMMACULATE HEART WILL TRIUMPH.

They are accompanied, as Mother I alert them and I carry them in My Heart.

Mother Mary.

The following COMMENTARY comes from Luz de Maria:

Brothers and Sisters:

The Words of Our Blessed Mother are strong, strong to give us Hope and for us to be knowledgeable of Christ, because we cannot love those who do not know each other.

Our Blessed Mother gives us the Word of strength so that we trust in Our Lord Jesus Christ, that He is Almighty, Omniscient, Omnipresent and everything obeys Him.

Brothers, let's pray, bend our knees, let's prostrate ourselves, worship God and be strong.

As creatures of God we are tempted, but Our Mother assures us that we will not fall, because God is with us.

Who is like God? No one is like God!

Amen.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ4k1WGyW8s



