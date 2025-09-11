CTM --- S2E1 --- 9-5-2025 --- "The Senate Finance Committee - and the Medical Tyranny Wall Is Crumbling!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.
This week . . . we cover "The Senate Finance Committee" and "The Medical Tyranny Wall Is Crumbling!"
The Season 1, Episode 1 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org
Gail Seiler – president of 'Betrayal Project USA'
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com
You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.