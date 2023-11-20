The Real Climate Science

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Potentially catastrophic policies are being proposed, based on models which have not been validated, incorporating unsound science and supported only by data tampering.
The level of fraud is concealed behind a smokescreen of censorship of opposing views and the most vindictive smearing of 'heretics'. This activity is the clearest proof that the climate scam has nothing to do with legitimate science.