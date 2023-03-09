More On Cold Weather Survival, PLUS Tips For Organizing Preps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the last days, good will be call evil, and evil called good.-Isaiah 5:20. Massive gaslighting and lies coming out of fedgov. Herein I revisit tips for cold weather survival for those that don't yet know that exposure can kill. Also, keeping preps organized can save time, effort and money. BREAKING INFO ABOUT "ACCIDENTALLY NOT DELETED EVIDENCE" that shows FBI/CIA involvement in Proud Boys, Jan 6 and other set ups. SEE JULIE KELLY'S TWITTER for more info. Here is the link to Mike Glover video about China minister saying that US is forcing China to go to war with US- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHAR9PWteww
