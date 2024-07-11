© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Amazing World of Nikola Tesla with Dr. John Trump and Charlotte Muzar Interviews
This is a 1980's Nikola Tesla documentary featuring and interviews with Dr. John Trump and Charlotte Muzar.
Dr. John Trump was President Donald Trump's uncle and was trusted with examining Nikola Tesla's estate prior to it being transported to Yugoslavia. Ms. Muzar was the secretary of Sava Kosanović, Nikola Tesla's nephew and Yugoslavian ambassador to the United States.
Ms. Muzar was one of the last people to see Nikola Tesla before his death in 1943 and was responsible for the transport of his estate and ashes to Yugoslavia for what would become the Nikola Tesla Museum in 1952.