If Fed Goons Knock On Your Door

The Craziness Is Going To Continue
* The left has thought all of this through and knows what they’re doing.
* They are malicious, evil and immoral — but not stupid.
* If feds come knocking and you’re being politically targeted, there is zero upside to speaking with them.
* If there is no arrest warrant and you’re not being detained, you can just walk/send them away.
* You don’t have to talk to them even if you are arrested.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 September 2023
https://rumble.com/v3j0pnj-the-lies-come-flying-out-ep.-2091-09192023.html