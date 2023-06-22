Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live on Jun 20, 2023
Volunteer or Donate at Shiva4President.com
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Booby Kennedy Is Backed By Billionaires, Who Made Trillions From Pandemic Lockdowns.
In this discussion with Owen Benjamin, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, further exposes the scumbag and fraud Booby F'n Kennedy, Jr. and how he serves the SWARM of Billionaires. It's time to grow the bottoms movement for Truth Freedom Health.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.
Be the Light!
Dr.SHIVA
e:[email protected]
w: https://vashiva.com
w: Shiva4President.com
w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com
Twitter: @va_shiva
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...
YouTube: / @drvashiva
Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA
Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva