Kale Yeah! A Cheesy Twist on Greens That'll Make Your Taste Buds Dance!
Living The Life With Tracy
202 followers
4
68 views • 11/12/2023

This is a unique way of making kale that makes the dish come alive. Try not to use too much salt in this because the cheese already has a lot in it!

Ingredients:

Kale 2 pounds

One medium onion chopped

One bell pepper chopped

1 to 2 tablespoons of minced garlic

Sour cream ½ - ¾ cup

Cream cheese 4 ounces

Buttermilk ½ cup

Vinegar or pickle juice 2TBS

Honey 1-2 TBS

Sautéing oil of your choice I used duck fat

Tony Cachere’s Creole seasoning ½ to 1 tsp

Better than Bouillon poultry seasoning

Shredded parmesan cheese 3 ounces

Directions:

Place 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil in a medium to large sized sauté pan on medium heat.  Roughly chop your onions and sauté them for 2 minutes.  Chop your bell peppers and add them for 2 minutes.  Add the minced garlic.  Add about one to two teaspoons of better than bouillon roasted chicken base.  Add the kale to the pan making sure to discard the large stalks of the leaves.  Add 2 tablespoons of vinegar or pickle juice.  Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of honey.  Add ½ to 1 teaspoon of seasoning salt.  Place a lid on your pot and cook for 5 minutes.  Remove the lid and mix the vegetables and kale.  Add a little chicken broth if the mixture is too dry and sauté an additional 15 to 20 minutes.  Make sure everything is tender.  Continue to cook until most of the liquid has cooked off.
And ½ C of buttermilk and ½ to ¾ of a cup of sour cream and makes in with the greens thoroughly.  Add 4 ounces of cream cheese.  Add 3 ounces of shredded parmesan cheese and place lid on the pot for 2 to 3 minutes and then stir to mix. Plate and serve with your favorite meat and cornbread!


Keywords
garliconionskalecream cheesebell peppersparmesan cheesebetter than bouillion chicken saucetony cacheres seasoning
