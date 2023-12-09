BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CLEAR WINNER of the 4th Republican debate
63 views • 12/09/2023

Glenn Beck


Dec 8, 2023


The RNC's 4th Republican debate of the 2024 primaries is over and Glenn has a clear winner. But it may not be who you think it is. Glenn and Stu review the debate, which they say was the best one yet thanks to moderator Megyn Kelly. And they also discuss whether former president Donald Trump has sat out the debates long enough. How would he perform against his fellow candidates? And if he does win the nomination, would any of the other candidates make a good vice president?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ui3Rd5BTtmQ

presidentdebatedonald trumprepublicanvice presidentglenn beckwinnermegyn kelly2024 primaries4th republican debate
