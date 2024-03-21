Tucker with Journalist Steve Baker - Uncensored: Arrested for Exposing the J6 Myth

(Mar 20, 2024) TCN: The January 6th election justice protest was a major news story, so it makes sense that droves of journalists traveled to Washington that day to cover it.





What doesn’t make sense, however, is the Biden Justice Department arresting some of those reporters for doing their jobs. But that’s exactly what’s happened. Like many of his colleagues, news writer Steve Baker was at the Capitol on January 6th to cover the event. Did he participate in the protest? No. But the FBI arrested him anyway.





Steve Baker joined today’s Tucker Carlson Uncensored to tell his side of this outrageous story.





Steve Baker tells Tucker: “When I got to the courthouse, one of the U.S. Marshals processing me down there, he actually looked at my paperwork and he said point blank, ‘this is bullshit.’”





Tucker Carlson Network: https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-steve/



