Jeff & Erica - Vaccine Bioweapon Black Blood 20Nov23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Euthanasia Booming In Canada - Children Are Next - More Unvaxxed Horror Stories w/ Jeff and EricaNovember 20, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 20, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com
Canada Makes Killing Infants For Profit Legal
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-11-14-canada-expands-assisted-suicide-killing-infants-profit.html
Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/w2wlZfYBhLAR/