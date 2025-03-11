Fractured Soul Shards, Direct UFO Encounters and Imperial Mayhem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never-before-seen episode Part 1 of 2 lost in time and space between the quantum databases – but restored using the original DNA template that was there all along. In this Lost Episode John and Matt talk about the interdimensional dangers of nuclear weaponry, the various states of fractured soul essence, first-hand UFO encounters and a no BS look at the unfolding global chaos
Help us make cool shit:
https://linktr.ee/babylonburning
Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:
Say hey on Telegram: