Putin Warns West: Missile Strikes Means War with NATO
Nobody in their right mind would continue to taunt an angry and paranoid neighbor who fears a home invasion and is standing behind his front door holding a loaded shotgun. You would be insane to open the door to see if he is willing to back up his threats to shoot anybody who enters his house. Yet, that is precisely what American and European leaders are doing to Vladimir Putin. Their actions and policies are so bizarre, reckless, dangerous, and crazy that it is almost impossible to convince your own mind that they are doing it. Nevertheless, a meeting occurred today in the White House between President Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss allowing Ukraine to use Britain’s Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian military bases, armories, and power utility infrastructure deep inside the Russian Federation.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 09/13/2024


