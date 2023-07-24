Bodycam: Psychopath Susan Manning Attempted Kidnapping of Teenager She Was Grooming | Sgt. Cragun

Update: Serial groomer, psychopath and stalker, Susan Manning was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for violating Stalking Injunctions. The judge ruled on 6/26/2024 that Susan is in Contempt of Court for violating the Stalking Injunctions. Susan was also criminally charged on June 29, 2024 for the crime of stalking.



FACTS:



1. Susan Manning was told by law enforcement that she did NOT have authority to have Tim and Cheri McGaffin's daughter.

2. Susan fled with our daughter once she knew Cheri was on her way to pick her up.

3. When called on the phone by police, Susan resisted bringing our daughter back and had to be threatened with kidnapping charges 3 times.





Susan Manning has a history of abusing, kidnapping, making false allegations and exploiting her own family in an attempt to gain power and control.

Susan Manning is a psychopath and serial groomer who lost custody of her children, kidnapped my wife 3 times growing up, lied constantly to my wife about her dad, coached my wife what to say on the phone to her dad, then recorded the phone calls with her dad. Serial groomer Susan Manning is currently on her 6th marriage.

In addition to the stalking injunction there is also a NO CONTACT ORDER against both Susan Manning and Michael Brook as they were also each criminally charged for "electronic communication harassment".



In addition to being criminally charged for harassment, Susan Manning was also criminally charged on June 29, 2024 for stalking.



Susan Manning attempted to kidnap our daughter on April 28, 2022.



As Cheri was growing up, Susan groomed and brainwashed Cheri by constantly lying to Cheri about her father, coaching Cheri what to say on the phone to her father, then recording the phone calls between Cheri and her father. Susan also took Cheri to satanic rituals and kidnapped Cheri 3 times, among other psychopathic behavior.

In 2022 we recognized Susan repeating her same patterns of grooming and brainwashing with our own daughters (Susan's granddaughters). We (Tim and Cheri McGaffin) then confronted Susan and we established healthy boundaries to protect our daughters, our children, our family from Susan's machinations and manipulations.

Susan then called and lied to CPS caseworker Annette Monson.

DCFS supervisor Dave Stevens recently called Tim McGaffin on the phone and told Tim that Susan lied about everything. Dave said it wasn't just half-truths mixed with lies, it was all lies. There wasn't even a sliver of truth.

Dave Stevens also said that CPS “definitely made mistakes” and that changes need to be made such as:

1. No more trespassing. (Annette Monson trespassed in our home)

2. Review actual evidence, do not make assumptions.

3. Need to verify all information.



I am only given so much space to write. For any investigative journalists, please send me an email: [email protected]