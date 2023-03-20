© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SperoPictures Rumble https://rumble.com/v2dg9go-dark-sun-blood-moon...whats-that-all-about-20-minutes-of-revelation-ep-02.html Dark Sun, Blood Moon...What's THAT all about? | 20-MINUTES OF REVELATION - EP 02
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at speropictures.locals.com!
➤➤PLEASE SUBSCRIBE & SHARE!➤➤
➤Visit WWW.SPEROPILLOW.COM to receive 66% OFF of all My Pillow products! Use promo code SPERO
➤THE FOUNDERS' BIBLE - renew your hope and reignite your passion for America - https://thefoundersbible.com - 20% Off Use Promo Code: SPERO
THE BOOK OF REVELATION has been shrouded in mystery ever since it was first authored in the 1st century AD. Many turn away from it like a badly written sci-fi novel, frustrated at it's symbology and puzzling metaphors.
In series 20-MINUTES OF REVELATION, Matt & Joy will break down some of the more complex ideas in the book as well as introduce you to a deep understanding of how the symbols work with & compliment the world found in the Old Testament.
You'll walk away from each episode with a clearer understanding of this incredible book. After all, it's not called "The Book of Confusion"! Let the REVELATION begin!
➤REVELATION REDPILL Ep. 4 w/ Resistance Chicks | https://rumble.com/v2dax5o-revelation-redpill-decoding-end-times-biblical-imagery-wthe-resistance-chic.html
➤ LAST DAYS CONVERSATION w/ Johnny Enlow | https://rumble.com/v2cp5l4-last-days-conversation-w-johnny-enlow.html
➤Save on TUTTLE TWINS books & curriculum!! Visit www.sperotuttle.com
➤ Do you need help protecting your wealth?? Visit WWW.SPEROGOLD.COM or text/call 720.605.3900 to get a FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE GUIDE!
➤BUZZSPROUT - Get your podcast launched! Try Buzzsprout for free: https://www.buzzsprout.com/?referrer_id=2049626
➤DOWNIE 4 Easily rip video for webcasting from almost any site: https://software.charliemonroe.net?fpr=spero
➤Watch SPERONOMICS for Kids here: https://rumble.com/v1xa5f6-speronomics-for-kids-w-abigail-and-dr.-kirk-elliott-why-is-giving-important.html
➤Watch THE TRUMP I KNOW on EpochTV. Click here: www.trumponepoch.com
➤WATCH THE TRUMP I KNOW TRAILER HERE: https://rumble.com/v1j8uq7-the-trump-i-know-documentary-official-trailer.html
➤Watch RE:AWAKENING for FREE: www.reawakeningseries.com
➤Buy RE:AWAKENING gear at www.reawakeningseries.com/store
➤Watch [S]ELECTION CODE here: https://rumble.com/v1jtjo9-selection-code-full-film.html
FOLLOW US:
➤TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/speropictures
➤GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/speropictures
➤TELEGRAM: https://t.me/speropictures
➤CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/speropictures