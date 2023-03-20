SperoPictures Rumble https://rumble.com/v2dg9go-dark-sun-blood-moon...whats-that-all-about-20-minutes-of-revelation-ep-02.html Dark Sun, Blood Moon...What's THAT all about? | 20-MINUTES OF REVELATION - EP 02

THE BOOK OF REVELATION has been shrouded in mystery ever since it was first authored in the 1st century AD. Many turn away from it like a badly written sci-fi novel, frustrated at it's symbology and puzzling metaphors.

In series 20-MINUTES OF REVELATION, Matt & Joy will break down some of the more complex ideas in the book as well as introduce you to a deep understanding of how the symbols work with & compliment the world found in the Old Testament.

You'll walk away from each episode with a clearer understanding of this incredible book. After all, it's not called "The Book of Confusion"! Let the REVELATION begin!

