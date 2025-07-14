Syria: They came to resolve an issue - but which one? - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They came to resolve an issue - but which one?📝
About the entry of the "armed forces" of the regime into As-Suwayda
As expected, after the outbreak of clashes, militants of the so-called "Ministry of Defense" of Syria entered the territory of As-Suwayda Province, allegedly with the goal of resolving the conflict between the Druze and Bedouin tribes.
🖍However, behind the declared goal of stopping the escalation lies the desire of the Al-Julani regime to expand its influence over the Druze regions and resolve the issue of local forces. Which, naturally, turned out to be the Druze.
🚩To lend legitimacy to these actions, the militants' media are actively spreading disinformation that a wave of violence has engulfed the region due to Druze factions in As-Suwayda that are not under the control of the "official authorities".
🏳️For Israel, such an outcome is an opportunity (https://t.me/rybar_mena/86) to loudly declare its readiness to protect the "Druze brothers" from the lawlessness of the "government". In fact, it is a way to solve its own problems through "peacekeeping initiatives".
❗️The Druze, forced to defend their rights, end up being a bargaining chip. And while the possession of weapons is almost the only thing that saves them from repeating the scenario in Latakia and Tartus, where Alawites are still dying.
#Syria
🧨@rybar