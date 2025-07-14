BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Syria: They came to resolve an issue - but which one? - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
48 views • 2 months ago

They came to resolve an issue - but which one?📝

About the entry of the "armed forces" of the regime into As-Suwayda

As expected, after the outbreak of clashes, militants of the so-called "Ministry of Defense" of Syria entered the territory of As-Suwayda Province, allegedly with the goal of resolving the conflict between the Druze and Bedouin tribes.

🖍However, behind the declared goal of stopping the escalation lies the desire of the Al-Julani regime to expand its influence over the Druze regions and resolve the issue of local forces. Which, naturally, turned out to be the Druze.

🚩To lend legitimacy to these actions, the militants' media are actively spreading disinformation that a wave of violence has engulfed the region due to Druze factions in As-Suwayda that are not under the control of the "official authorities".

🏳️For Israel, such an outcome is an opportunity (https://t.me/rybar_mena/86) to loudly declare its readiness to protect the "Druze brothers" from the lawlessness of the "government". In fact, it is a way to solve its own problems through "peacekeeping initiatives".

❗️The Druze, forced to defend their rights, end up being a bargaining chip. And while the possession of weapons is almost the only thing that saves them from repeating the scenario in Latakia and Tartus, where Alawites are still dying.

#Syria

🧨@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
