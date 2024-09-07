BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Massive Media Coverup for Years: The Truth about Walz - Its EXTREME w/ Rep. Hudson & Senator
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
553 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 8 months ago

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more


Nano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah


MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308


Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them Sarah sent me and get the best service and prices in the country.


Representative Walter Hudson and Senator Eric Lucero from Minnesota join the program to share their eye opening personal experience with Tim Walz. The media protected him with an ongoing operation that created a shield so the people did not know what really was going on. This conversation exposes the truth. You can follow Walter Hudson at https://www.hudsonformn.com/ or on TwitterX at @WalterHudson. You can follow Eric Lucero at https://www.ericlucero.com/ or on TwitterX at @EricLuceroMN


MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

CSID: 1fd24c3fdb336421

Keywords
mediacoverupwalz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy