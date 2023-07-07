BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nuclear War and The Invasion Of The Money, Mind And Body Snatchers
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
819 followers
3
394 views • 07/07/2023

The global governments aren’t going to like this video. How dare someone connect all the dots around the world and expose the long con for what it really is… a hostile takeover of your money, your mind, and your DNA.


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro song: HighRez - Big Brother: https://twitter.com/HiRezTheRapper/status/1671975211774648354  


8 Signs Globalist Agenda is rapidly moving forward:

https://zerohedge.com/geopolitical/8-signs-futuristic-control-freak-agenda-globalists-rapidly-moving-forward


Klaus Praises China

https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1673616901384044544?s=20 


Julie & Julia Auther Dead:

https://twitter.com/David83823494/status/1676303034945531910?s=20 


Legard: Climate Change is causing inflation:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1673666196883775491


Inflation has pretty much come out of nowhere:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1676211420948471810


LGBTQ March with satanist pedophiles: https://twitter.com/Francisfp2023/status/1673723655300456449?s=20 


climate changeinflationklaus schwab
