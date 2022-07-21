[Jul 21, 2022] The Court Case Podcast with Flat Earth Dave [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]

They thought we went to the moon before the show. What do you think happens?Leave comments on original upload.

Part 1. https://youtu.be/EUWfn9mw0D4

https://www.brighteon.com/081928d6-1919-43f1-a466-87edfea1b17e



Part 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUWfn9mw0D4

https://www.brighteon.com/b9ef48da-543a-4b0a-be6e-624e1e92fad2



All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com





Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Check out the PREMIUM Flat Earth Coffee: 15% off with code: flatearthdave https://www.thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/flatearthdave/





To book Flat Earth Dave on your show www.FlatEarthDave.com and click the link at the top





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours.

If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbtrtyKphTY5_5vifQ8-Ynes





You might want to also get the app. Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app by Blue Water Bay https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Become a Patreon www.patreon.com/DITRH