Trending: Ep33: UK General calls for Conscription, Grok3 Released, Make Lying in Politics Illegal?

Today Rich and Jaymie tackle the issues making the headlines across the globe, including…
-UK General calls for a return of military conscription if the US pull out of Nato.
-Elon Musk releases Grok3 in another advancement of the AI agenda.
- Welsh government standards committee say its dangerous to make lying in politics a criminal offence…
- The hit musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ angers the Christian audience with the latest casting of the title character.
This plus more on today’s show.
