Trending: Ep33: UK General calls for Conscription, Grok3 Released, Make Lying in Politics Illegal?

Ep33: UK General calls for Conscription, Grok3 Released, Make Lying in Politics Illegal?
What is happening
What is happening
50 views • 6 months ago

Today Rich and Jaymie tackle the issues making the headlines across the globe, including…

-UK General calls for a return of military conscription if the US pull out of Nato.

-Elon Musk releases Grok3 in another advancement of the AI agenda.

- Welsh government standards committee say its dangerous to make lying in politics a criminal offence…

- The hit musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ angers the Christian audience with the latest casting of the title character.

This plus more on today’s show.

Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com

Come and join the revolution with us at Ickonic, your gateway to alternative media, ground-breaking stories, and unique insights.

New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series

Today’s Sponsor –New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans

politicstrendingmilitaryukukraineillegalreleasedgenerallyingconscriptiongrok3
