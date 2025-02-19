Trending: Ep33: UK General calls for Conscription, Grok3 Released, Make Lying in Politics Illegal?

Today Rich and Jaymie tackle the issues making the headlines across the globe, including…

-UK General calls for a return of military conscription if the US pull out of Nato.

-Elon Musk releases Grok3 in another advancement of the AI agenda.

- Welsh government standards committee say its dangerous to make lying in politics a criminal offence…

- The hit musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ angers the Christian audience with the latest casting of the title character.

This plus more on today’s show.

